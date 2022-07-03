Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $143.00 at UBS Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $185.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.