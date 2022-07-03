Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.56.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

