Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Hits Market Capitalization of $190,621.19

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $190,621.19 and $54,149.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00165860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00632484 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00084842 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.