Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 8,542,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,915. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
