Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 8,542,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,915. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

