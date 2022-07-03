Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, FIX downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

VIV opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 880,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

