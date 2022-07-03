Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

