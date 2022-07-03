Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.