Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 18,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Shares of EMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,597. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.