Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Teradyne stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

