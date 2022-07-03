Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $327,950,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $238,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

