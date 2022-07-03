The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($58.69).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($57.23) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.59) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($67.91) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.92) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,490 ($42.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($64.19). The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,026.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,121.20.

In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.87) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($724,490.69).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

