The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $4.50

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

