The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $710.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $710.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.93.

NYSE:BLK opened at $616.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

