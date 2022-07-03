The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The GPT Group to a “sell” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
GPTGF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The GPT Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.
The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.
