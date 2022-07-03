The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) Declares $0.21 Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 430,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,819. The company has a market cap of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Jason F. Doyle bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $231,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

