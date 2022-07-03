The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) Declares $0.21 Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 430,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,819. The company has a market cap of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Jason F. Doyle bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $231,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Dividend History for Necessity Retail REIT

