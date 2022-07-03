The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

