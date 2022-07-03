The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,972.86 Average PT from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.69).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.30) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.87) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.78) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,048.58). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.91), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($60,611.53).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($16.84) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,327 ($16.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.76). The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

