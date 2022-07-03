THEKEY Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $544,029.12 and approximately $180,830.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

