Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.27. 835,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

