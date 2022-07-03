Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $286.31 million and approximately $133.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00260243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046854 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009233 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

