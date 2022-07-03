Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

