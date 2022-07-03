TOKPIE One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,503.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $6,503.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

