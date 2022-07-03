Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.57 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $20.03 or 0.00105150 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00166367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00694647 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

