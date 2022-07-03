Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 13,541 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.87% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 99,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 231,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,245. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 768.27% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

