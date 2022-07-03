Trellus Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $179.95. 5,201,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727,844. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

