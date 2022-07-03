TrezarCoin Price Down 9.1% This Week (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $67,899.41 and $8.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,450.32 or 1.00045463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00222369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00257577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058359 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 280,617,200 coins and its circulating supply is 268,617,200 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

