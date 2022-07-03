TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TriNet Group stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.30. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,255. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.