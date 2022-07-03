Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

