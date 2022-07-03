TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $586.57 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.10 billion and approximately $586.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,488,454,246 coins and its circulating supply is 92,488,464,159 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

