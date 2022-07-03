Truist Financial Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $57.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.41 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

