U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ USAU opened at $4.14 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.
In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.
