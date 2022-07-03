U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $4.14 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $35,369.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,498.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.