UBS Group Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $67.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.39.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,830,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.