Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $7.73

Unifty (NIF) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00039997 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $306,451.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.