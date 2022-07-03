Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,162. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

