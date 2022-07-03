Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 39,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 243,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

