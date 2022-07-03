Uniswap Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00025577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $85.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

