UnMarshal Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $496,649.19 and $211,021.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00164087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00783597 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016335 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

