USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Tops $14.88 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.