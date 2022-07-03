Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £5,492.52 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 2,628 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £5,492.52 ($6,738.46).

Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Bridgeman acquired 1,863 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £4,173.12 ($5,119.76).

UEM stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.58) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 196 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 227.52 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £446.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.