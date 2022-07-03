UWM (NYSE:UWMC) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Head to Head Survey

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 2.78% 13.31% 2.39% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

This table compares UWM and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.97 billion 0.12 $98.44 million $0.56 6.64 Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93

Guild has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UWM. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UWM and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 9 1 0 2.00 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than UWM.

Summary

Guild beats UWM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

