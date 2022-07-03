Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Trimmed by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

