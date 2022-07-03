Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLOWY. Barclays raised Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. AlphaValue raised Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

VLOWY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.60. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

