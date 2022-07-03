Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $52,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after buying an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,411. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

