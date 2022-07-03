Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $77.03. 3,020,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

