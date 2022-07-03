VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $455,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 54,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

