VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases 3,629 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 1,260,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

