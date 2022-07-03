VeChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74.89 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $74.89 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

