Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Veil has a total market capitalization of $252,405.54 and $1,385.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,491.74 or 0.99740729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00257876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00115769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars.

