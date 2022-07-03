VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VEON opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $11,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

