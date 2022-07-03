Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

